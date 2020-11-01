Bihar elections: Who said BJP cannot be defeated? asks Chidambaram

Amid Bihar assembly elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday sought solace in past poll statistics, hoping for a defeat of the BJP.

“Who said BJP cannot be defeated? Opposition parties must believe that they can defeat the BJP. I hope this will be proved in Bihar,” said Chidambaram, a former Union Home Minister and a key Congress strategist.

In an apparent reference to the assembly elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana, Chidambaram said that out of the 381 assembly segments that went to polls, BJP could win only 163 seats.

He said that out of the 381 assembly segments, elections were held for 330 seats, while 51 assembly constituencies witnessed bypolls since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Of the total 381 Assembly segments, where elections were held (330) or by-elections (51) since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where there were BJP candidates, they won only 163 of these 381 segments,” Chidambaram said.

The former Union Minister pointed out that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 319 out of the 381 assembly segments.

Congress is contesting the Bihar assembly elections as part of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, taking the alliance route to power as it did in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Besides RJD and Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) are part of the grand alliance in Bihar.