Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 live updates: Narayan Singh succumbs to his injuries, attackers arrested
updated: Oct 25 2020, 07:54 ist
With the Bihar Assembly polls just days away, the ECI has gone into full swing to ensure free and fair elections in the state. The first phase of polls is on October 28.
07:43
Bihar polls: Fluid caste loyalties, alliances keep parties on their toes
"Ye jaati hi hain jo jaati nahin hain,” (this caste thing refuses to go away) has been the frequent refrain of socialist leader Sharad Yadav, who often cited his own victory from Madhepura, a Yadav-dominated constituency, to buttress the point whenever he interacts with journalists in the national capital. For long, caste considerations have had a vice-like grip on politics in the states and even at the national level, both on the minds of politicians and political parties and on the minds of voters.
Once upon a time, when India was ruled by the kings and emperors, when battles were commonplace and India knew prosperity, the erstwhile Pataliputra served as the capital of the empires. During the reigns of the Mauryas and the Guptas, it was the centre of trade, culture and politics in this country. For the likes of Ashoka the Great, Chandragupta Maurya and Samudragupta, it was an impenetrable fortress.
Bihar elections 2020: Patna, the BJP bastion
