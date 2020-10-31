Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: Bihar Congress leaders meet Governor Phagu Chauhan; seek dismissal of Nitish Kumar government

In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election with 55.69% of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise on Wednesday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressed rallies in 4 constituencies. It's a twin challenge for the JD(U) president -- retaining power in Bihar and keeping his party's top position within the ruling alliance -- but a sense of uneasiness seems to be creeping in, including in his home district Nalanda.