Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: Bihar Congress leaders meet Governor Phagu Chauhan; seek dismissal of Nitish Kumar government

In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election with 55.69% of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise on Wednesday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressed rallies in 4 constituencies. It's a twin challenge for the JD(U) president -- retaining power in Bihar and keeping his party's top position within the ruling alliance -- but a sense of uneasiness seems to be creeping in, including in his home district Nalanda.
Why is Covid-19 positive Sushil Modi electioneering, RJD attacks BJP
RJD attacked BJP over saffron party leaders flouting coronavirus guidelines, especially Deputy Sushil Modi, who was advised home quarantine.
"Was the deputy chief minister of Bihar really corona [positive] or just to get sympathy, the BJP leaders are declaring themselves corona victims of one by one? When Sushil Modi has been asked to be a home quarantine, who gave him the freedom to roam the corona in the name of electioneering?" RJD tweeted with a picture of senior BJP leader Sushil Modi campaigning
'Mind lock': Nadda chides Tejashwi over his persistent landlocked Bihar jibe on Nitish
BJP president J P Nadda Friday threw "mind lock" jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, chastising him over his constant "landlocked Bihar" swipe at NDA ally and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Addressing a poll rally here, Nadda also assailed the Lalu Prasad-led RJD, saying the party has a history of conducting "Tail Piyawan, Danda Bhanjan" rally, underlining its reputation of preferring muscle power to education. "These days even Tejashwi Yadav has started saying we will do this, we will do that. But who can trust you in an election?" he asked. "Those who have done something good in the past will do so in the future. They (RJD) had in the past held 'Tel Piyawan, Danda Bhanjan' rally and in future too they will only wield lathis and do nothing else," Nadda wryly said.
Observers' no to repolling in 71 seats of Bihar assembly
Observers have not recommended repolling in any of the 71 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on October 28, sources in the Election Commission said on Friday.
State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) H R Srinivas, in his report based on inputs provided by returning officers and district election officers, has also concluded that repolling was not required in any of the seats, they said.
Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar brings in 'parivar' versus 'praja' connotation in rallies
From Jungle Raj Ka Yuvraj, to "biwi, bachche (wife, kids) jibes, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, battling hard against a numerically strong Opposition alliance, has launched a blistering attack on the RJD-led grand alliance on issues, which have the potential to put in on defensive.
Addressing an election rally in Khagaria on Friday, Nitish Kumar recalled that when Lalu Prasad had to go to jail in a fodder scam in 1997 after remaining Chief Minister for seven years, he chose to anoint his wife on the CM chair in his place and contrasted it with how he himself empowered the women of the state in panchayats and urban local bodies, besides providing quotas to SC, ST and backward classes.