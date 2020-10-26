Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: I consider all of Bihar as a family, says Nitish Kumar

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly poll is just days away. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is addressing meetings in the state, and BJP President J P Nadda will be dressing rallies. An opinion poll predicted the return of NDA to power in the state. The first phase of polls is on October 28.
I consider all of Bihar as a family: Nitish Kumar
We will work to improve road connectivity in the state: Nitish Kumar
We will train youth on technology and set up skill development centres: Nitish Kumar
We are working to ensure people's quality of life improves further: Nitish Kumar
Bihar is on the 23rd place in national crime statistics: Nitish Kumar
We had less than 24,000 crore to work with in 2005, and now we have over 2 lakh core in the state budget: Nitish Kumar
We saw that Bihar had few self-help groups, and took a loan from World Bank to help self-help groups grow and develop: Nitish Kumar
We understood the potential of women, and gave them 50% reservation, which resulted in more women becoming public representatives: Nitish Kumar
You have allowed us to work for this long. I ask you to give us another chance to work so we can take Bihar even higher: Nitish Kumar
Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it's about to touch Rs 100/kg. There's unemployment, starvation is rising, small traders are destroyed, poverty is rising. GDP is falling, we're going through an economic crisis.
Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs & medical help. Starvation is on a rise: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD - ANI
Free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar, are others from Bangladesh? Uddhav to BJP
Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhavThackeray on Sunday slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar, adding does that party think those from other states hail from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan.
Why is liquor ban not being reviewed? Is liquor smuggling not going on? Everyone is getting it. Govt & admn are colluding. There is not one minister in Bihar govt who doesn't know about it. If you don't want to review it, it means you yourself are involved.
Everyone knows where the money is going, CM has to contest election & do a lot of things. All of this is a matter of investigation. It'll be investigated by our govt - that where is all the money of liquor smuggling, '7 Nischay' scheme & funds by centre going: Chirag Paswan, LJP - ANI
Bihar polls: LJP to promote religious tourism if voted to power, says Chirag Paswan
Holding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections.
Bihar polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi and the art of turning the tide
There isn’t a shoe that Jitan Ram Manjhi hasn’t filled in Bihar politics.
Starting his political career with the Indian National Congress in the 1980s, Manjhi movedto the undivided Janata Dal and later to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal. In the last decade, he was inducted into the JD(U) byincumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
