Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan says he won't leave PM Modi till his last breath

Paswan said that he is with the NDA only for PM Modi, and that his loyalties are with him

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2020, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 11:30 ist
As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections inches closer, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has said that he plans to stand with PM Narendra Modi 'till his last breath'.

Reiterating his loyalty to PM Modi, Paswan told NDTV that he was thankful to the Prime Minister for paying homage to his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away recently. 

During his rally on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that Ram Vilas Paswan worked for the poor and Dalits and stayed with him till his last breath. 

"That the PM comes and pays homage to my father is a matter of pride for me as a son. The words the PM used - that my father was with him till his last breath - made me emotional. I promise to also stand with PM Modi and his beliefs until my last breath," Chirag Paswan told the publication.

On the other hand, Paswan hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that if he came to power, he would have the scams in his 'saat nischay' (seven resolves) investigated, and all found guilty, even if it is the CM, would be sent to jail.

The BJP has distanced itself from the LJP chief, warning him not to use PM Modi in his campaign speeches. However, Paswan said that he is with the NDA only for PM Modi, and that his loyalties are with him.

