Bihar polls | EC says BJP's Covid-19 vaccine promise doesn't violate poll code: Report

The Election Commission of India has ruled out that BJP's Covid-19 vaccine promise in Bihar is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), according to a report by The Indian Express quoting an RTI reply.

"No violation of any of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct has been observed in the instant matter,” EC said in a reply to activist Saketh Gokhale's RTI.

In its reply, the election body cited three provisions: that state election manifestos should not contain anything repugnant to the Constitution; should avoid making promises that vitiate the purity of the electoral process or exert undue influence on the voter, and should reflect the rationale behind promises. It noted that there was no violation of any of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct.

According to the report, the EC also recalled its similar stand on Congress' NYAY scheme during Lok Sabha elections last year, where the party had promised a minimum income of Rs 6,000 per month, Rs 72,000 a year, for 25 crore people.

The BJP had sparked a row after Nirmala Sitharaman announced free Covid-19 vaccine as part of BJP's manifesto in the Bihar Assembly polls. The Opposition criticised the move saying the saffron party was politicising the pandemic and playing on the fears of the voters.