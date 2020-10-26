Bihar Polls: Mayawati asks voters to guard against tactics of rival parties

BSP president Mayawati on Monday warned voters in Bihar to guard against "conspiracies" of rival parties as she sought support for her party's alliance in the polls.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

In a tweet, the former UP chief minister said, "Preparations for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections begins today with the end of the election campaign. Therefore, there is an appeal to everyone that they should take care against all kind of conspiracies and tactics of opponents and cast their votes and make the BSP and RLSP coalition successful.”

The BSP, which is contesting on 80 seats in Bihar, has entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samaj Party.

Mayawati had earlier stated that the objective of the alliance would be to provide equal rights and political representation to Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, upper castes and marginalised sections of society.