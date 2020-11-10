Counting for Bihar polls to go on till late tonight

Bihar polls result to be delayed as counting to go on till late tonight

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 14:12 ist
Electoral officials check the body temperature of voters and distribute gloves as voters enters into a polling station to cast their ballot during the last phase of Bihar state assembly elections. Credit: AFP/ Representative image

Counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections will take longer than usual and continue till late in the night because of a 63 per cent increase in the number of EVMs, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Follow live updates on the Bihar Assembly Election here

Briefing reporters in the national capital as the counting progressed in Bihar, EC officials said over 1 crore votes were counted till around 1.30 pm out of nearly 4.16 crore votes polled in the three-phase elections.

The official said the counting has been "glitch-free" so far.

To ensure social distancing norms put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission had increased the number of polling stations from nearly 65,000 in the 2015 assembly polls to 1.06 lakh. This meant an increase in the number of electronic voting machines as well.

(With inputs from PTI)

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
JD(U)
LJP

