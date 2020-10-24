Bihar polls: RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav likely to be released on bail on November 10, the counting day

Incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is serving a jail sentence after being convicted in different fodder scam-related cases, is likely to be granted bail next month when he completes half of his jail sentence in one of the cases.

Legal experts say it is mandatory for a convict to serve at least half of the jail sentence before applying for bail.

“Lalu Ji has already been granted bail in two cases - Deoghar treasury and Chaibasa treasury - where he had served half of the jail sentence in which he was awarded 3.5 years of imprisonment. Now, in the third case, the Dumka treasury, half of his jail sentence will be over on November 9,” said his lawyer Prabhat Kumar, dwelling at length on how Lalu could walk free only when he gets bail in the Dumka case.

The three Jharkhand districts - Dumka, Deogarh and Chaibasa - were part of an undivided Bihar under Lalu's chief ministership between 1990 and 1997.

Meanwhile, Lalu’s lawyers are likely to move a bail application in the latest case in the Jharkhand High Court after the Durga Puja vacation.

“Lalu won’t be set free before the Bihar Assembly polls. Since his half of the jail sentence (of seven years imprisonment) will be over by November 9, he may be enlarged on bail only on November 10, which, incidentally, is the day of the counting of votes for Bihar polls,” argued another legal expert in Ranchi.

Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court had, on October 9, granted bail to Lalu in the Chaibasa treasury case (Rs 37.7 crore fraudulent withdrawal). Last year, Lalu was granted bail in the Deogarh treasury case (Rs 84.5 lakh fraudulent withdrawal). The Dumka treasury case (embezzlement of Rs 3.13 crore) is likely to come up in the second week of November.

Incidentally, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, who has taken his opponent Nitish Kumar head-on, and is giving the BJP-led alliance a run for its money, will be celebrating his birthday on November 9.

“November 9 ko Lalu ji ki rihai. Aur November 10 ko Nitish ji ki vidai. (On November 9, Lalu will get bail. On November 10, Nitish will be sent packing),” Tejashwi told an election gathering at Hisua in Nawada, amid loud cheers from his supporters.