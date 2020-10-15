Bihar polls: Shatrughan Sinha's son, Sharad Yadav's daughter in Congress' second list of candidates

Relatives and turncoats figured prominently in the second list of Congress candidates for Bihar elections with actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv making his political debut from Bankipur assembly seat in Patna.

Former LJP leader Kali Pandey and former BSP and RJD Zakir Hussain have been fielded from Kuchaikote and Forbesganj assembly seats respectively.

Congress released its second list of 49 candidates on Thursday evening.

AICC Secretaries Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Chandan Yadav will be in the fray from Kadwa and Beldaur assembly seats respectively.

Veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav’s daughter Suhasini will test the electoral waters from Bihariganj seat, while former Bihar chief minister Abdul Gafoor’s grandson Asif Gafoor will contest from Gopalganj.

Senior leaders Nikhil Kumar and Kirti Azad’s relatives Guddu Singh and Mithilesh Chaudhary respectively are in the fray from Benipur and Lalganj.

Former Aligarh Muslim University Students Union President Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani has been fielded from Jale assembly seat, while the state Youth Congress chief Gunjan Patel will contest from Nalanda.

Congress had announced its first list of 21 candidates last week.

Congress is contesting 70 seats in the elections, while its alliance party RJD is in the fray on 144 seats. Besides, a total of 29 seats have been allocated to three Left parties—CPI-ML (19), CPI (6), CPM (4)—to contest.