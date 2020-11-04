Bihar Polls | Some people don't want you to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', says PM Modi

In a piercing attack on the Opposition during the Bihar poll campaign, PM Narendra Modi alleged that they have reservations about chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram', reports Mid Day He was targeting Congress party at a rally in Sahasra on Tuesday.

"Those who have problems with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chant, Bihar has problems with them," said the Prime Minister as the crowd cheered. He also called this chant to be the inspiration for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.