Some people don't want you to chant 'Jai Shri Ram': PM

Bihar Polls | Some people don't want you to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', says PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2020, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 09:05 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

In a piercing attack on the Opposition during the Bihar poll campaign, PM Narendra Modi alleged that they have reservations about chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram', reports Mid Day He was targeting Congress party at a rally in Sahasra on Tuesday.

"Those who have problems with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chant, Bihar has problems with them," said the Prime Minister as the crowd cheered. He also called this chant to be the inspiration for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

 

 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi

