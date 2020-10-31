Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav shares PM Modi's old video to target Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi shares PM's old video to target Nitish Kumar

The video shows Modi listing out a number of scams related to the state government during a public gathering

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2020, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 20:35 ist
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election campaign rally, ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls, in Kaimur district, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday shared an old video of PM Narendra Modi in order to target Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The video shows Modi listing out a number of scams related to the state government during a public gathering.

"Under respected Nitish Kumar ji, over 60 scams of over 30,000 crore have happened. Of these, 33 were listed by PM Modi five years back...You can listen for yourself," Tejashwi captioned the video on Twitter.

 

However, it is not clear if Modi was actually talking about Nitish's government.

 

