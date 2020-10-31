Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav shares PM Modi's old video to target Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday shared an old video of PM Narendra Modi in order to target Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The video shows Modi listing out a number of scams related to the state government during a public gathering.

"Under respected Nitish Kumar ji, over 60 scams of over 30,000 crore have happened. Of these, 33 were listed by PM Modi five years back...You can listen for yourself," Tejashwi captioned the video on Twitter.

आदरणीय नीतीश जी के शासनकाल में अब तक 30 हज़ार करोड़ के 60 बड़े घोटाले हुए है इनमें से 33 तो माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी आज से 5 वर्ष पूर्व स्वयं गिना रहे थे। खुद सुनिए.. उसके बाद सृजन घोटाला, धान घोटाला, शौचालय घोटाला, छात्रवृति घोटाले सहित हज़ारों करोड़ के अन्य घोटाले हुए है। pic.twitter.com/qlesTUUVb1 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 31, 2020

However, it is not clear if Modi was actually talking about Nitish's government.