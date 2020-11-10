Bihar polls: Will JD(U)'s positive image projection on social media translate into positive sentiment?

As the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA race neck to neck in Bihar’s Assembly elections, JD(U) has hinged its social media campaign on positive sentiment.

In the rallies, the JD(U) mostly raked up issues on governance among issues of crime, law and order, and infrastructure, data shows.

A study by the National University of Singapore shows that JD(U)’s social media campaign has been positive and civil which focussed on the party’s personalisation. The most prominent emotion projected by the Nitish-led party has been happiness, pride and hope.

During the campaign rallies, Nitish and the party focussed on its accomplishments over the last 15 years rather than attacking its rivals.

As the counting of votes continues, the positive sentiment put out by the JD(U) does not seem to have its desired effect as it trails RJD by almost 20 seats.

However, NDA (of which JD(U) is a part) is leading in the latest trends over the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA’s driver, BJP, is emerging as the single largest party in Bihar as per the current trends. The party seems to have extended its reach in Bihar compared to RJD as it is leading with six seats.

With counting extended till late night, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan still has hope as per the victory predicted by the exit polls.