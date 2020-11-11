'Bihar too small for you, enter national politics': Congress asks Nitish Kumar to leave BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday extended an olive branch to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking him to dump the BJP and play a national role in uniting socialist and secular forces.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the BJP had reduced the stature of Nitish Kumar and brought an end to the legacy of late Ram Vilas Paswan through its political tactics.

Singh’s reach out to Nitish came a day after BJP-JD(U) pulled off a nail-biting victory in the Bihar assembly elections, defeating the Congress-RJD Grand Alliance. The BJP-JD(U), which contested the polls under Nitish’s leadership, won a slender majority by bagging 125 seats in a 243-member assembly.

भाजपा/संघ अमरबेल के समान हैं, जिस पेड़ पर लिपट जाती है वह पेड़ सूख जाता है और वह पनप जाती है।

नितीश जी, लालू जी ने आपके साथ संघर्ष किया है आंदोलनों मे जेल गए है भाजपा/संघ की विचारधारा को छोड़ कर तेजस्वी को आशीर्वाद दे दीजिए। इस “अमरबेल” रूपी भाजपा/संघ को बिहार में मत पनपाओ। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 11, 2020

“Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should now enter national politics. You should help unite all those who believe in socialist and secular ideals and not allow the policy of divide and rule of the Sangh, which was nurtured by the British, to thrive. Do consider,” said Singh, a two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

“This will be the real tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayprakash Narayan. You are a leader who had been furthering their legacy. Come back to where you belong,” Singh said.

“Leave the BJP/RSS. Save the country from ruin. Remember, the Janata Party was split on the issue of dual membership of the RSS,” Singh said.