BJP becoming a ‘state-less’ party: Mamata Banerjee

Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his success in the Delhi Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that BJP is on a way to becoming a “state-less” party. She also said that the last nail in BJP’s coffin will be put in the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal.

“Before I came here I called up our friend in Delhi Arvind and congratulated him. Despite using government machinery and agencies, BJP totally collapsed (in Delhi Assembly elections). BJP is slowly becoming state-less. The last nail in its coffin will be put in Bengal in 2021,” said Banerjee. She was addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Bankura district.

She said that apart from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, BJP is not in power in any large states.

The TMC supremo also said that people gave a “fitting reply” to BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections by rejecting them for committing atrocities on students and women.

“Only eight months after the Lok Sabha elections they have lost in Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Delhi. People have rejected them for committing atrocities on students and women,” said Banerjee

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day Banerjee alleged that the Centre tried to capture Delhi by using all its machinery and agencies. She also said that despite “religious fanaticism and hate politics” democracy and the people of Delhi emerged victorious.

“BJP’s loosing streak continues as people do not want divisive politics,” said Banerjee.

Earlier in the day the Chief Minister taking a veiled dig at BJP said that political leaders resorting to “hate speech & divisive politics” should take a cue from the results of Delhi Assembly elections. She also said that people will only support those leaders who keep their promises.

“Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded,” tweeted Banerjee.