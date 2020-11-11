BJP committed to making Nitish Kumar Bihar's CM, says BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Refusing to draw parallels between Maharashtra and Bihar, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said his party was committed to making Nitish Kumar the chief minister.

The statement coming from Fadnavis, the BJP’s campaign in-charge in Bihar, assumes significance in wake of the fact that exactly a year ago, the Shiv Sena, a three-decade-old ally of the BJP, ousted him as Maharashtra's chief minister.

“Maharashtra and Bihar are two different states. It has already been decided that Nitish Kumar would be the Chief Minister (of Bihar). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an announcement and the BJP is committed to it,” said Fadnavis who is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra.

In Bihar, the number of seats that Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has won is far lesser than that of the BJP's. The saffron party, however, has said that it would be going ahead with its earlier announcement.

It may be recalled that after the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, which had a significantly lesser number of seats than the BJP, demanded the post of Chief Minister. The BJP rejected the demand, following which the alliance broke and the Uddhav Thackeray-led regional party allied with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress.

The Shiv Sena had claimed that the post of the chief minister – irrespective of the number of seats – was assured to it, however, then BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear that no such commitment was made.