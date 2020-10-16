CM Nitish Kumar is tired, can't handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav

In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that the CM was tired and can't handle the state.

"He (Nitish Kumar) doesn't want to talk about development, unemployment, education, health infrastructure and poverty. He says Bihar is a landlocked state hence industries can not be set up resulting in no job creation," Yadav is quoted as saying in a report by the ANI.

