Cong may spring surprise in Delhi: Surjewala

The Congress may spring a surprise in Delhi like it did in the elections in neighbouring Haryana last year, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed as campaigning for the February 8 polls here ended on Thursday.

"Some news channels were giving us just two seats in Haryana but we won 31. It is going to happen again," he told a press conference.

Terming the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, and the ruling AAP in Delhi "jhoothon ki sarkar aur jhoothon ke sardar", Surjewala accused them of failing in areas of health, pollution mitigation, education, clean drinking water supply and public transport in the national capital.

"The AAP wants 'Dangal Wali Delhi' and the BJP wants 'Dangon (riots) Wali Delhi' while the Congress wants "Dil Walon Ki Delhi'," AICC media incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda have "panicked" as they felt that this time the BJP may not win more than the three seats it had won in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.

Surjewala alleged that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party tried to hide their "failures and inaction" and distract people's attention from issues of development in the city by raising noise of "hatred and abusive language".

"PM Narendra Modi and CM Arvind Kejriwal are two actors of this drama which were produced by the RSS," he charged.

Slamming Union Home Minister and BJP's star campaigner Shah for his assertion that the party was going to win more than 45 seats in Delhi, Surjewala said "who told this to him - 'Prabhu' (god) or EVM (electronic voting machine)".

He accused Shah of being a synonym for 'dhong prapanch' (hypocrisy) and said his attempts at electoral success in Delhi will fail as they did in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), giving it four assembly seats. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for three terms in a row till 2013, drew a blank in the Assembly polls in 2015.