CPI MP alleges poll code violation by PM Modi

CPI MP writes to EC, alleges poll code violation by PM Modi in run up to Bihar elections

He further said it is incumbent upon the Election Commission to investigate the matter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 19:43 ist
Referring to news reports, Viswam claimed that the Prime Minister's Office, in a newsletter sent via its official PR email, solicited funds for the work of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has written to the Election Commission alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run up to the Bihar Assembly polls.

Referring to news reports, Viswam claimed that the Prime Minister's Office, in a newsletter sent via its official PR email, solicited funds for the work of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In its newsletter on October 21, the PMO has made an advertisement stating "support those who put India first. Support BJP through micro-donations". On clicking on the link one is redirected to another page that solicits funds ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1000 for the BJP, Viswam alleged.

"While such misuse of power and position is condemnable at all times, it becomes particularly egregious given that the poll code came into effect for the Bihar elections on September 25. Chapter 7 of the Model Code of Conduct on 'Party in Power' clearly states that the Government machinery and offices shall not be used for furtherance of the interest of the party in power.

"The soliciting of funds for the BJP via the office of the prime minister is a prima facie violation of the MCC. To ensure the conduct of free and fair elections is the primary objective of the Election Commission," the Left party MP said.

He further said it is incumbent upon the Election Commission to investigate the matter and take necessary action if any violation of the poll code has taken place.

"It is my hope that the investigation into the same will be conducted expeditiously and in a non-partisan manner," Viswam said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CPI
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
Election Commission of India
Narendra Modi
BJP

What's Brewing

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 