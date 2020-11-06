Crucial third phase to decide whether Bihar is heading for a photo-finish

With polling in 165 seats, out of 243 constituencies, over in the first two phases, all eyes are on the third and last phase of election for the remaining 78 seats. It is this phase of voting, slated for November 7, which may tilt the balance in favour of either of the two alliances – one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by his rival Tejashwi Yadav.

The third phase of polling is all the more significant as most of the constituencies are in Kosi (an NDA stronghold) and Seemanchal (a Mahagathbandhan fiefdom), with some districts in the latter zone having minorities up to 65 per cent of the population.

Follow DH's coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections here

Two important developments, however, took place in the last 24 hours.

One, Nitish announced this could be his last election - an emotional appeal to appease all those who may be having some grudges against him. And second, the JD (U) strongman’s strong rebuke to his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath for raking up contentious issues of NRC and CAA and threatening minorities to throw them out if voted to power.

Read | Who says such rubbish? Nitish slams Yogi Adityanath on CAA, throwing out infiltrators remarks

Nitish's ‘Brahmastra’

Having disapproved BJP’s attempt to polarise the bitterly and fiercely-fought election, Nitish tried to assuage the ruffled feathers of minorities. But at the same time, he also used the ‘Brahmashtra’ of ‘my last election’ on Thursday to wean away those sections which always stood by him like a rock, but were now on the verge of shifting their allegiance to the other side of the fence.

Little wonder, the RJD has much at stake for the November 7 poll as it has fielded 46 candidates (out of 78), Congress 25 and the Left seven candidates. Nitish, on the other hand, has put up nominees on 37 seats, followed by the BJP on 35, VIP on five and HAM one constituency.

Read | Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar says this is his last election

Though Nitish did not use the term ‘retirement’ in his last election speech, but his rivals pounced upon him on the poll-eve. “We have already said that Bihar CM was tired and retired,” said Tejashwi, who addressed 235 rallies in this election, a record of sorts, compared to Nitish’s 113 rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave Nitish a rock-like support and reiterated in his every speech that ‘Nitish was the NDA Chief Ministerial nominee’, addressed 12 rallies across the State.

Bawdy Language

Another notable feature of this election will be the kind of language used by Bihar Chief Minister, who, till now, was admired even by his opponents for being very civilised while attacking his rivals and never used intemperate language in any of his speeches. But 2020 Assembly poll saw a different Nitish - often losing his temper, and using foul language/remarks like “apne baap se poochna how was the previous regime” or “some leaders gave birth to seven-eight daughters in the hope of having a son”.

Also Read | Nitish will stand 'with hands folded, head bowed' before RJD for another shot at power, says Chirag Paswan

“Nitish is fighting the toughest battle of his life with his back to the wall. Hence the bawdy lingo. He is being attacked by not only Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, the ‘enemy within’ (a section of the BJP) has made his road to success quite difficult. Only the third phase of poll could decide whether he would scrape through in Bihar, which, apparently, is heading for a photo-finish,” a senior bureaucrat, preferring anonymity, told Deccan Herald here on Friday.