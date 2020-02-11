Delhi Assembly Election 2020: 10 interesting facts about Arvind Kejriwal

1. Arvind Kejriwal celebrates neither his nor his wife or childrens’ birthdays.

2. He refused the 'lal batti gaadi' (red-beacon car) and facilities for his security after becoming the CM of Delhi in pursuit of putting an end to VIP culture.

3. Kejriwal beat the longest sitting chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dixit to become the youngest chief minister of Delhi.

4. He declined a car, a sprawling bungalow and chose to ride his own Wagon R to resonate with the Aam Aadmi. The car was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat in 2017. It had witnessed the 2013 Assembly Election, 2014 Lok Sabha Election and 2015 Assembly election.

5. He once resigned after 49 days, heading the shortest tenure of a Delhi government after political opponents blocked an anti-corruption bill in the state assembly.

6. Kejriwal's first job was for Tata Steel after graduating from IIT-Kharagpur. He resigned in 1992 to appear for the Civil Services Exam. He was selected for the IRS after.

7. He cleared IIT-JEE and the IRS exam in his first attempt.

8. The Delhi chief minister has been fighting against corruption well before he intended to start a political party. He started an NGO in 1999 named Parivartan to eliminate bribery by helping common people understand income tax and avoid paying bribes.

9. Arvind Kejriwal won the Ramon Magsaysay award in 2006 for his emerging leadership capabilities.

10. In 2014, the Aam Aadmi Party founder topped the Time magazine's readers' poll of 100 most influential people in the world, beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal took the first place in the readers' poll for the '2014 TIME 100', the annual list of people who influenced the world this past year for better or worse.