Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Cong accepts defeat, vows to rebuild itself

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said, "Attempts to polarise were made by both parties (BJP and AAP) and they were successful to an extent."

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 11 2020, 14:12pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 14:12pm ist
However, he added, the results also showed that the people of Delhi were not with the communal forces. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital.

It said the poll results also had a message for the BJP that the "most toxic campaign" unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has been defeated.

"People's mandate is against us, we accept it. We have resolved to revive and rebuild the party," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

However, he added, the results also showed that the people of Delhi were not with the communal forces.

AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko said the message of Delhi polls is that the "most toxic campaign" unleashed by Modi and Shah has been defeated by the people of the national capital.

