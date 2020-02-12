Delhi Assembly Election 2020: More women power in Delhi

Delhi Assembly will have eight women MLAs this time, up from six in the previous elections, with four of them entering the legislature for the first time.

All the eight belong to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the prominent among them are Atishi, a first-timer, and current Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla.

Congress-turned-APP candidate Rajkumari Dhillon and Preeti Tomar, who chipped in after AAP withdrew the candidature of her husband Jitender Tomar following a conviction against him in the fake certificate case, are the two other new faces in the Assembly.

Dhillon, who replaced sitting AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh, defeated BJP's controversial social media face Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Hari Nagar while Tomar won from Trinagar and Dhanwati Chandela from Rajouri Garden.

Besides Birla, other women sitting MLAs who won are Pramila Tokas, Bhavna Gaur and Bandana Kumari.

Buzz is that Atishi, an Oxford University alumni who are credited with helping Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in designing the reforms in Delhi education sectors, may find a place in Kejriwal's new Cabinet. She had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi seat.