Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Shaheen Bagh did not bring gains to BJP, AAP wins Okhla

From Home Minister Amit Shah to UP Chief Yogi Adityanath to West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma chanted the 'Shaheen Bagh' mantra to reclaim the throne in Delhi which was evading the BJP for 22 years, but when the votes stored in EVMs were counted, the party did not gain much across the capital and lost resoundingly in Okhla seat in which the iconic anti-CAA protest site is located.

AAP's sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan not only retained the seat but improved his victory margin from 64,532 in 2015 Assembly polls to over 70,000 in the polls.

The major anti-CAA protest sites of Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla seat. Shaheen Bagh has become the eye of the protests where women are leading the protest while the Jamia Millia Islamia students too are at the forefront of the agitation.

The BJP had made the protest in Shaheen Bagh a huge talking point with an aim to polarise the election to drive a wedge between communities.

While Shah questioned the protests, Adityanath went on to repeatedly quip that AAP and Congress were feeding biriyani to the protesters there while Verma claimed that the anti-CAA protesters visiting the site would enter Delhi homes and rape "sisters and mothers". Verma faced a 96-hour campaign ban for his remark besides being removed from the star campaigners' list while Election Commission is to announce its decision on Adityanath's remarks.

In a well-thought-out strategy, the BJP had raised the issue seeking to portray it as a Muslim protest where AAP and Congress were trying to appease the minority community but the results across the city showed that the Delhi voters did not buy the argument.