Delhi Assembly Election 2020: What can Delhi expect with AAP's re-election?

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is storming back to power in the national capital with a win in 38 seats and a lead in 24 others for a total of 62 of the 70 Assembly seats, making its grip over Delhi firmer.

The BJP, which took the second spot, is set to win about eight seats. The Congress saw its worst drubbing in recent times with the party being completely sidelined and struggling to open its account.

Ahead of its manifesto release, the AAP had released 'Kejriwal's guarantee card' that had 10 'guarantees', including a reduction in air pollution by a third, women's safety, among others. These 10, along with 17 other poll promises, drew the framework of the party's 27-point manifesto.

Here is what Delhiites can expect now, going by what the party has promised:

1. Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill: The party promises to clear the Jan Lokpal Bill, which the Assembly had passed in December 2015 and is yet to be passed by the Centre.

2. Delhi Swaraj Bill: The party will give a push to the Centre to pass the Delhi Swaraj Bill to strengthen the 2,972 Mohalla Sabhas constituted by the AAP government in 2016 in a bid to involve locals in everyday governance.

3. Rations would be delivered at people's doorsteps.

4. Over the next five years, the party would take 10 lakh senior citizens from Delhi on Teerth Yatras.

5. The 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' (patriotism curriculum) would be introduced in government schools across the city.

6. The party would arrange for spoken English, soft skills and personality development classes for government and private school students who graduated in the last five years.

7. The Delhi Metro would be extended by 500 kms and would connect new areas like Burari, Kirari, Bijwasan, Narela, Karawal Nagar, Mangolpuri, among others. This would make Delhi metro one of the largest metro circuits in the world. Along with this, the focus would also be on better roads.

8. Maintainance and clean-up of the Yamuna River in tandem with the Central Government.

9. The kin of Safai Karamcharis who are killed while on duty would be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore. The government would also appoint additional karmacharis.

10. The party would establish 24x7 markets in key commercial areas.

11. The party said that it would continue to put pressure on the Centre to ensure that all of Delhi's unauthorised colonies are regularised.

12. The party would push for full statehood for the national capital in line with its State of Delhi Bill, 2016, which was passed by the Assembly.

Apart from this, the AAP has also promised to push for Bhojpuri to be included in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, continue to pursue justice for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and provide aid to farmers, street vendors, OBCs, among other things.