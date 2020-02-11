Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi sweeps Model Town

Delhi Polls: AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi sweeps Model Town

  • Feb 11 2020, 20:39pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:39pm ist
The Aam Aadmi Party's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi beat BJP's Kapil Mishra to win from the Model Town Assembly seat by a margin of 11,133.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi won Model Town constituency with a winning margin of 16% securing 54628 votes against runner-up Vivek Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Model Town Assembly Constituency number 18 in North Delhi.

 

