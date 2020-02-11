Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: AAP's Jarnail Singh wins in Tilak Nagar

Jarnail Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party won the Tilak Nagar seat by defeating BJP's Rajiv Babbar with over 28,000 votes.
In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jarnail Singh won Tilak Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 19.2% securing 57180 votes against runner-up Rajiv Babbar of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Tilak Nagar Assembly Constituency is constituency number 29 in West Delhi.
