Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: AAP's Raghav Chadha, Dilip Pandey leading from Rajinder Nagar, Timarpur

Prominent AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey were leading in their constituencies over their respective BJP rivals, the latest election trends showed.

The AAP had dropped its sitting MLAs to field the two leaders, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election last year.

Chadha, who replaced Vijender Garg in Rajinder Nagar, was ahead of BJP's Sardar RP Singh by over 6,500 votes. Congress' Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate in the assembly election, was at the third position with only 928 votes.

Pandey, who replaced Pankaj Pushkar in Timarpur constituency, was leading with over 5,000 votes. BJP's Surender Pal Singh was at the second position.

AAP's Durgesh Pathak was trailing by over 6,600 votes in Karawal Nagar, previously held by party rebel Kapil Mishra.

Mishra later joined BJP and is contesting from Model Town.