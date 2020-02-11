Delhi: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj wins in Greater Kailash

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj wins in Greater Kailash

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 20:28pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:28pm ist
Credit: Twitter (@Saurabh_MLAgk)

Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj wins from the Greater Kailash constituency by beating the BJP's Shikha Roy with a margin of over 16,809 votes. 

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj won Greater Kailash constituency with a winning margin of 13.5% securing 57589 votes against runner-up Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Greater Kailash is located in south Delhi.

Follow results from Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency here.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
New Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party
Comments (+)
 