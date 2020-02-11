Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj wins in Greater Kailash

Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj wins from the Greater Kailash constituency by beating the BJP's Shikha Roy with a margin of over 16,809 votes.
In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj won Greater Kailash constituency with a winning margin of 13.5% securing 57589 votes against runner-up Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Greater Kailash is located in south Delhi.
