Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Madan Lal wins from Kasturba Nagar

AAP's Madan Lal has won against BJP's Ravinder Choudhry from Kasturba Nagar constituency by 3,241 votes.
In 2015 Assembly Elections also, Madan Lal won against Ravinder Choudhry by 15, 896 votes.
