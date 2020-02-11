Delhi Polls: AAP's Madan Lal wins from Kasturba Nagar

Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Madan Lal wins from Kasturba Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:34pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:34pm ist
DH Photo

 

 

AAP's Madan Lal has won against BJP's Ravinder Choudhry from Kasturba Nagar constituency by 3,241 votes. 

In 2015 Assembly Elections also, Madan Lal won against Ravinder Choudhry by 15, 896 votes. 

Follow All The Live Updates Of Delhi Elections Here

 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
AAP
Comments (+)
 