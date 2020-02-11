Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman mandir ahead of landslide victory

Prior to the Delhi election result, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman temple near Connaught Place, along with his family and party Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal is expected to go to the counting centre to collect his winning certificate from the New Delhi assembly, after his visit.

Arvind Kejriwal had become BJP's object of fun when the CM recited Hanuman Chalisa during the campaigning.

During an election rally in Delhi on February 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen."

"Ever since I have recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to a Hanuman Temple. "Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.