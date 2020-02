The AAP conquered the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election by sweeping 62 out of the 70 seats in a bitterly fought battle with the BJP and the Congress. While the BJP stumbled but managed to end up with 8, the Congress failed to get even one seat under its belt. As the dust around the Delhi Assembly election settles, let's retrace our steps and look at the election drama unfolded through the eyes of DH's cartoonist Sajith Kumar.