Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Babarpur Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Babarpur Assembly Constituency number 67 in North-East Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Babarpur Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gopal Rai won Babarpur constituency with a winning margin of 27.7% securing 75928 votes against runner-up Naresh Gaur of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.