Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Dwarka Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Dwarka Assembly Constituency number 33 in South-West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Dwarka Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Adarsh Shastri won Dwarka constituency with a winning margin of 29.2% securing 79729 votes against runner-up Parduymn Rajput of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.