Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Ghonda Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Ghonda Assembly Constituency number 66 in North-East Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Ghonda Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shri Dutt Sharma won Ghonda constituency with a winning margin of 6% securing 60906 votes against runner-up Sahab Singh Chauhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.