Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Janakpuri Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Janakpuri Assembly Constituency number 30 in West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Janakpuri Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rajesh Rishi won Janakpuri constituency with a winning margin of 20.6% securing 71802 votes against runner-up Prof Jagdish Mukhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.