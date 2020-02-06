Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Kalkaji Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Kalkaji Assembly Constituency number 51 in South Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Kalkaji Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Avtar Singh Kalkaji won Kalkaji constituency with a winning margin of 18.6% securing 55104 votes against runner-up Harmeet Singh Kalka of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.