Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Kondli Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Kondli Assembly Constituency number 56 in East Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Kondli Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Kumar won Kondli constituency with a winning margin of 19.9% securing 63185 votes against runner-up Hukam Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.