Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Krishna Nagar Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Krishna Nagar Assembly Constituency number 60 in East Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Krishna Nagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate S K Bagga Advocate won Krishna Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 1.7% securing 65919 votes against runner-up Kiran Bedi of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.