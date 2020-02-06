Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency number 43 in District New Delhi Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Somnath Bharti won Malviya Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 17.1% securing 51196 votes against runner-up Dr Nandani Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.