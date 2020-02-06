Delhi Election 2020: Mangol Puri Assemby Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Mangol Puri Assembly Constituency

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2020, 14:49pm ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 17:54pm ist

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Mangol Puri Assembly Constituency number 12 in West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Mangol Puri Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

 

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rakhi Birla won Mangol Puri constituency with a winning margin of 17.6% securing 60534 votes against runner-up Raj Kumar Chauhan of the Indian National Congress. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
AAP
BJP
Congress
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Comments (+)
 