Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Mangol Puri Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Mangol Puri Assembly Constituency number 12 in West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Mangol Puri Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rakhi Birla won Mangol Puri constituency with a winning margin of 17.6% securing 60534 votes against runner-up Raj Kumar Chauhan of the Indian National Congress. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.