Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Matiala Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Matiala Assembly Constituency number 34 in South-West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Matiala Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gulab Singh won Matiala constituency with a winning margin of 20.2% securing 127665 votes against runner-up Rajesh Gahlot of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.