Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Mehrauli Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Mehrauli Assembly Constituency number 45 in South Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Mehrauli Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Naresh Yadav won Mehrauli constituency with a winning margin of 14.9% securing 58125 votes against runner-up Sarita Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.