Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Moti Nagar Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Moti Nagar Assembly Constituency number 25 in Central Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Moti Nagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shiv Charan Goel won Moti Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 13.4% securing 60223 votes against runner-up Subhash Sachdeva of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.