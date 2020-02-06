Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Mustafabad Assembly Constituency

Delhi Election Result 2020: Mustafabad Constituency

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 06 2020, 15:21pm ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 16:35pm ist

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Mustafabad Assembly Constituency number 69 in North-East Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Mustafabad Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jagdish Pradhan won Mustafabad constituency with a winning margin of 3.6% securing 58388 votes against runner-up Hasan Ahmed of the Indian National Congress. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

