Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Najafgarh Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Najafgarh Assembly Constituency number 35 in South-West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Najafgarh Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kailash Gahlot won Najafgarh constituency with a winning margin of 1% securing 55598 votes against runner-up Bharat Singh of the Indian National Lok Dal. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.