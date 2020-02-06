Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: New Delhi Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 New Delhi Assembly Constituency number 40 in District New Delhi Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in New Delhi Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Arvind Kejriwal won New Delhi constituency with a winning margin of 35.4% securing 57213 votes against runner-up Nupur Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.