Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Okhla Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Okhla Assembly Constituency number 54 in District New Delhi Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Okhla Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan won Okhla constituency with a winning margin of 38.7% securing 104271 votes against runner-up Braham Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.