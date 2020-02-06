Delhi Election Result 2020: Rajouri Garden Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2020, 15:00pm ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 17:18pm ist

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency number 27 in West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jarnail Singh won Rajouri Garden constituency with a winning margin of 8.5% securing 54916 votes against runner-up Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

