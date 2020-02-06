Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency number 27 in West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Rajouri Garden Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jarnail Singh won Rajouri Garden constituency with a winning margin of 8.5% securing 54916 votes against runner-up Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.