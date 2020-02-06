Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Rohini Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Rohini Assembly Constituency number 13 in North West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Rohini Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vijender Kumar won Rohini constituency with a winning margin of 4.5% securing 59866 votes against runner-up C L Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.